Sa'ar blasts Netanyahu: Lack of inhibitions

MK Gideon Sa'ar on Sunday criticized the spokesman of the Likud, who also serves as Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's adviser, due to the spokesman’s use of the party's official Twitter account.

"Party resources (such as Likud spokespeople) – which are funded by its members' payments – should not be used for attacks on the party’s elected officials. It is improper and indicative of a lack of inhibitions!” Sa'ar said.

Sa’ar was angered by a tweet posted by the Likud's Twitter account on Saturday night and which said that Sa’ar has "shown zero loyalty and maximum subversion".

"The Likud chairman is Prime Minister Netanyahu, who brought the Likud to 32 seats in a ballot which read ‘The Likud headed by Netanyahu’. It is unfortunate to see that while Prime Minister Netanyahu maintains Israel's security on all fronts and acts to preserve the rule of the Likud, Gideon Sa'ar as usual shows zero loyalty and maximum subversion,” said the tweet, which was posted in response to Sa’ar’s interview on Channel 12, in which he called for the Likud party to hold primaries.

Meanwhile on Sunday, Netanyahu and Likud central committee chairman MK Haim Katz agreed that the Likud party will hold an internal leadership election sometime within the next six weeks, likely in late December.

The decision pushes off the leadership vote until after the 22nd Knesset is dissolved, despite a push by Sa’ar, who had sought to have the leadership vote held before the Knesset is dissolved.

Sa’ar had claimed that an early leadership election before the Knesset’s 21-day deadline for selecting a new premier could help avert early general elections.