Daycare employee called in for hearing for removing PM's picture

Education Minister Rafi Peretz (Jewish Home-National Union) has ordered that an employee at a publicly-funded daycare center be called in for a hearing, after she filmed herself removing a picture of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyhau from the daycare center’s wall.

The employee later resigned her position, after footage of her removing the prime minister’s picture went viral on social media outlets.

“The employee’s actions in the video which was reported in the media are very serious,” said Peretz. “The Education Minister is working to locate her and call her in for a hearing.”

“The Prime Minister is Binyamin Netanyahu, and he needs to be treated with respect and honor, and we will not accept this kind of behavior at an educational institution, even if there is disagreement [with Netanyahu].”

The daycare employee who filmed herself removing Netanyahu’s picture said that following the Attorney General’s decision to indict the prime minister, Netanyahu could no longer serve as an example in an educational institution. She advised the prime minister to “go to court and clear your name, then I’ll put you back up.”