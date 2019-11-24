Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu toured Israel’s northern front Sunday, and met with senior security officials.

During the visit to Mount Avital, Netanyahu was briefed on the security situation on Israel’s northern front by IDF northern command chief General Amir Baram and 'Bashan' Division Brig. Gen. Amit Fisher.

Netanyahu summed up his visit in a video statement, warning that Iran’s forces in Syria were planning attacks on Israel.

“Iran’s aggression in the region, and especially against us, continues,” said Netanyahu.

The Prime Minister also cited Iranian expansionism outside of Syria, calling Iran’s attempts to build footholds in Iraq and Yemen security threats to Israel.

“We are taking every necessary action to prevent Iran from entrenching itself in the area. That includes actions necessary to prevent the transfer of deadly weapons from Iran to Syria, either by air or over land. We will continue to work to foil attempts by Iran to turn Iraq and Yemen into bases for launching rockets and missiles against Israel.”

“Our commitment and willingness to confront Iranian aggression is total, we are doing everything we can to prevent Iran from achieving its goals. I can’t go into detail about that, but it is an ongoing process.”

"Also note what General McKenzie, commander of US forces in the Middle East said - that Iran is planning further attacks. I can confirm this, and I can confirm that we are also continuing our plans to thwart this aggression by various means."

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett (New Right) also joined the tour, along with Deputy IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir.