Report: Israeli murdered in Mexico by American roommate

Mexican police arrested an American citizen over the weekend for allegedly murdering his Israeli roommate, a Channel 12 News report said.

Mexican media reported that the two men, both in their fifties, were roommates at Residencial Valle del Lago. On Friday, the two began arguing and the confrontation became violent.

The American suspect, Timothy Robert N., stabbed the Israeli and then shot him multiple times with a pistol. He later fled the apartment but the police located him and he is currently in custody.

The body of the Israeli victim is scheduled to undergo an autopsy on Sunday.