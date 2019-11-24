Netanyahu, Katz to discuss whether, when to hold primaries

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is expected to meet with Likud Central Committee Chairman MK Haim Katz tonight (Sunday) in light of the political crisis and the possibility of a third election campaign.

Netanyahu and Katz will probably discuss the question of holding primaries for the Likud movement, partly because of MK Gideon Sa'ar's demand that party primaries be held quickly.

In his appeal, MK Sa'ar emphasized that "this move could prevent the State from deteriorating into unnecessary third elections, which Prime Minister Netanyahu defined only a few days ago as 'madness'."

Sa'ar claimed that such primaries could be held within two weeks, and mentioned that in 2002 primaries (between then-prime minister Sharon and then-MK Netanyahu) were held within three weeks when the number of members with the right to vote was almost three times greater than today.

Subsequently, Sa'ar stated that he also wanted to talk to Katz about promoting the idea "for the good of the movement and the state.