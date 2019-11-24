Haifa: Baby rushed to hospital after losing consciousness

In a kindergarten in Haifa, a baby was found not breathing and without a pulse, ambulance rushed him to Rambam hospital

A 2 year old child was found this morning (Sunday) unconscious, in a kindergarten in Haifa, after a curtain or rope wrapped around his neck.

An ambulance that arrived at the scene, gave the child emergency care and rushed him to Rambam hospital in critical condition.

Mada paramedic, Ofer Vinik said, "on our way to the incident, staff were already working on the child to save his life, instructed by the Mada call center staff."

"When we arrived, we found a child unconscious, without a pulse and not breathing. We immediately started to save his life and rushed him to hospital, in critical condition."