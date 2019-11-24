Rabbi Lau: "What Sabbath are they willing to respect?"

After the mass breaking of Sabbath in and around Tel Aviv, Chief Rabbi Lau voices his objection

Chief Rabbi David Lau voiced, this morning (Sunday), his objection to the mass breaking of Sabbath in and around Tel Aviv, after the reform of public transport on the Jewish day of rest.

"They speak of compromise, compromise with whom? The Sabbath is being disregarded and the trend is only growing. Before others arrive with new demands, we need to ask, what kind of Sabbath are they willing to respect?" Rabbi Lau wondered to an interview to 'Kan Moreshet'.

In the interview, Lau explains there is mutual responsibility, and the haredi public need to analyse themselves to how this situation occurred.

For the first time in the history of the State of Israel, public transport was run on Sabbath, the buses ran in Tel Aviv, Giv'atayim, Ramat HaSharon and Kiryat Ono.

The Deputy Minister of Education, Meir Porush, commented that the current political stalemate is being utilized by municipalities to disregard the Sabbath.

"The Sabbath is a shield of the Jewish people for generations and not a political tool. It hurts to see municipal politicians utilizing the current political crises to gain popular support by destroying the Sabbath.