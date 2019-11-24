Sa'ar formally requests Likud primaries

Rival to Netanyahu in Likud calls for party to to quickly hold primaries to decide on replacing current PM.

MK Gideon Sa'ar (Likud) asked Likud Central Committee Chairman MK Chaim Katz to urgently convene the Likud Central Committee to establish Likud primaries before the end of the 21 days period for MKS to recommend their candidates for prime minister, following his public remarks on the issue.

In his appeal, MK Sa'ar emphasized that "this move could prevent the State from deteriorating into unnecessary third elections, which Prime Minister Netanyahu defined only a few days ago as 'madness'."

Sa'ar claimed that such primaries could be held within two weeks, and mentioned that in 2002 primaries (between then-prime minister Sharon and then-MK Netanyahu) were held within three weeks when the number of members with the right to vote was almost three times greater than today.

Subsequently, Sa'ar stated that he also wanted to talk to the Likud director about promoting the idea "for the good of the movement and the state."

Last Thursday, Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit announced his intention to formally indict Prime Minister Netanyahu for bribery, fraud, and breach of trust.