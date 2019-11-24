Greek Orthodox Patriarch to Putin: Release Naama

Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem Theophilos III meets Russian president, asks for release of Israeli woman held on cannabis charges.

Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem Theophilos III met last Tuesday with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

During their meeting, Theophilos asked Putin to pardon Naama Issachar, the Israeli woman sentenced to 7.5 years in prison for being caught with 9.5 grams of cannabis at the Moscow airport, Yediot Aharonot reported.

According to the report, the Patriarch sent a direct message from Naama's mother to the Russian President.

The Greek Patriarch was invited by the Russian Church to visit as a recipient of the Alexy II Prize for the Orthodox People's Union.

Before leaving for Russia, he met with Naama's mother, Yaffe Issachar, heard details of the conditions under which she was being held and the circumstances involved in her imprisonment and promised to work as hard as he could for her release.