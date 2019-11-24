Bennett pushes for direct elections for PM

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett intends to try to advance the idea of ​​direct elections for prime minister independent of the recommendations of the members of the Knesset in an attempt to break the current political deadlock, Yisrael Harom reported Sunday morning.

Under Bennett's plan, the current Knesset would not be dissolved to make way for a third round of elections. Rather, voters would vote only for their choice for prime minister.

Shas chairman Aryeh Deri came up with the idea a few weeks ago, and the right-wing bloc has discussed it in recent days as a possibility that could prevent elections. Bennett associates say that to date, Prime Minister Netanyahu has rejected the matter. Today, Bennett intends to talk to the prime minister and his associates within the block again.

Over the past week, Bennett has spoken with Meretz leader MK Nitzan Horowitz and Labr party leader Amir Peretz in another attempt to break the deadlock, but was unsatisfied with the results of those talks.

Both Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz returned the mandate to form a government to President Reuven Rivlin after they each failed to form a coalition in 28 days.