Haniyeh: Netanyahu indictment 'raises our morale'

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh on Saturday weighed in on the indictment of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, claiming it “raises the morale” of Palestinian Arabs.

Speaking to reporters in Rafah in southern Gaza and quoted by The Associated Press, Haniyeh claimed that the corruption charges against Netanyahu were a sign “of more steadfastness” for the Palestinians.

The leader of the terrorist group that controls Gaza also said the indictment means more “resistance, both popular and armed.”

Hamas won the 2006 Palestinian legislative polls, which were the last ones to have been held. Recently, however, Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas renewed a pledge to hold fresh parliamentary elections.

Abbas' term as PA chairman was meant to expire in 2009, but he has remained in office in the absence of elections.

In order to hold a general election, Abbas needs the agreement of Hamas to resume control of Gaza. Hamas is opposed to holding general elections that are not part of a comprehensive reform of PA institutions, including the Palestinian National Council, and it also demands that a new leadership be established in which Hamas and Islamic Jihad representatives will be integrated.

Abbas recently sent a memo on elections to Gaza-based factions, requesting their signatures to declare their commitment to the 2007 elections law and to holding the elections in eastern Jerusalem.

However, Gaza's political factions, especially Hamas which insists on holding dialogue before elections, rejected Abbas’ request.