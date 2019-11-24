Rabbis decide: Litzman will be appointed minister

Agudat Yisrael Council of Torah Sages: Deputy Minister Litzman will serve as Minister if Netanyahu is forced to resign as Health Minister.

United Torah Judaism chairman, Deputy Minister of Health Yaakov Litzman, may soon be appointed Minister of Health if Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu resigns as Minister of Health in the wake of the indictment filed against him.

The dilemma of what would Litzman do if Netanyahu resigns was brought to a vote before the Agudat Yisrael Council of Torah Sages, which approved the move on Saturday night.

Litzman has already held the title of "Minister of Health" in the past but in 2017 resigned from the government due to the conflict over construction work on Shabbat. He returned to the Health Ministry as Deputy Minister a month later.

On Friday, the Blue and White party appealed to Netanyahu and to Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit, demanding that Netanyahu immediately resign from all his positions as minister in the government.

Netanyahu serves at the present as Minister of Health, Minister of Welfare, Minister of Diaspora Affairs and Minister of Agriculture. According to the law, he is not allowed to serve as a minister after he has been indicted.

In their appeal, attorneys for Blue and White stressed that "according to the Supreme Court's ruling, a minister who is indicted cannot continue to hold office, and therefore you must immediately conclude your term at your various positions as Minister in the Israeli Government."