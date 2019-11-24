Victims of Netanya fire laid to rest

Hundreds at funeral of Rafael and Elazar Ohana, the two brothers who died in a fire that broke out in their home in Netanya.

Hundreds of people attended the funeral on Saturday night of Rafael and Elazar Ohana, the two brothers aged three and five who died in a fire that broke out in their home in Netanya shortly before the start of Shabbat.

Rafael and Elazar were laid to rest in the Vatikim cemetery in Netanya. Their parents and four other children aged 2 to 6 were evacuated from the home in light condition.

The fire apparently broke out as a result an electric malfunction in a night lamp that was above a bed in a bedroom without a window and with a tin roof. Investigators stressed that installing smoke detectors could have saved the children and prevented a difficult tragedy.

Police requested to perform an autopsy on the bodies of the children and send them to the Forensic Institute in Abu Kabir. The family resisted. Finally, an agreement was reached according to which police would settle for a blood test and a photograph.