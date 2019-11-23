Bennett appoints Defense Ministry adviser on settlement affairs

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett's first appointment is Moshe Frucht, as legal adviser for settlement affairs in the Defense Ministry.

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett appointed Adv. Moshe Frucht as the legal adviser for settlement affairs in the Defense Ministry's legal department, according to a Makor Rishon report on Saturday night.

The 38-year-old Frucht, married and father of four, is a resident of Ibei Haahal in Gush Etzion and a graduate of Netiv Meir Yeshiva High School and Torat Hachaim Yeshiva in Gush Katif.

Frucht served as an officer in the Combat Engineering Corps, studied law at Ono Academic College, and interned at the Justice Ministry's Counseling and Legislation Department. He served as a researcher in the legal department of the Kohelet Policy Forum.

As part of his new role, Frucht will, among other things, provide licenses for advancing projects, drafting state responses to left-wing organizations' petitions, representing the Defense Ministry's policy in the Supreme Court and more.

Frucht was appointed to the post following an external tender that lasted for months.