Seven arrested after shots fired at police car

Seven suspects were arrested on suspicion of involvement in a Saturday shooting attack on a police vehicle, and another two rioters were arrested for disruption of order after the event.

Shots were fired Saturday afternoon at a police car in the northern Arab town of Deir al-Asad.

Police officers returned fire.

No one was injured, but the squad car was damaged.

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu responded: "The shooting at a police car in Deir al-Asad is unacceptable and I would like to stand by the police. We will apprehend the rioters and deal with them to the fullest extent of the law."