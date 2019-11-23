Seven arrested after shots fired at police car

Police arrest individuals suspected of firing at police car, rioting afterwards.

Arutz Sheva Staff,

Police car
Police car
Yehonatan Welcer, TPS

Seven suspects were arrested on suspicion of involvement in a Saturday shooting attack on a police vehicle, and another two rioters were arrested for disruption of order after the event.

Shots were fired Saturday afternoon at a police car in the northern Arab town of Deir al-Asad.

Police officers returned fire.

No one was injured, but the squad car was damaged.

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu responded: "The shooting at a police car in Deir al-Asad is unacceptable and I would like to stand by the police. We will apprehend the rioters and deal with them to the fullest extent of the law."

Tags:Israel Police, Shooting Attack, Deir Al-Assad, Deir al Asad



top