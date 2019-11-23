World leaders to mark Auschwitz liberation by visiting Jerusalem

More than 30 heads of state will gather in Jerusalem on the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.

The leaders will be attending the fifth World Holocaust Forum in January, which will coincide with the anniversary.

Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Emmanuel Macron of France, along with their counterparts from Germany, Italy and Austria, are among the leaders who have already confirmed their participation, Israeli President Reuven Rivlin announced Wednesday.

“We will come together to think about how to pass on Holocaust remembrance to generations who will live in a world without survivors, and what steps we must take to ensure the safety and security of Jews all around the world,” Rivlin said.

Rivlin was joined in his announcement by Foreign Minister Israel Katz, Yad Vashem Chairman Avner Shalev and World Holocaust Forum Foundation President Dr. Moshe Kantor.