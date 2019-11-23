New poll shows New Right would win six seats

Most Israelis believe Netanyahu cannot continue as PM, but 35% believe he can.

A Channel 13 poll showed that after Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit announced that he would indict Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, most Israelis believe Netanyahu cannot continue in his position.

A full 56% of Israelis said Netanyahu cannot continue as prime minister, while 35% said he can, and the last 9% do not know.

In addition, if elections were held today, the right-religious and center-left blocs would remain the same, with 55 and 57 seats each, respectively.

The Blue and White party would win 36 Knesset seats, while the Likud party would win 33 seats.

The Joint Arab List would retain its current 13 Knesset seats, and Yisrael Beytenu, led by MK Avigdor Liberman, would win eight seats.

Ashkenazic-haredi UTJ would win six Knesset seats, as would the New Right and Sephardic-haredi Shas. Labor-Gesher, the Democratic Union, and the United Right parties would each win four Knesset seats.

Respondents were also asked if their belief in law enforcement, the police, and the Prosecutor's Office had risen, dropped, or remained the same. While 20% said their faith in the law enforcement system had risen, 26% said it had dropped, 47% said it had not changed, and 7% said they did not know.

The survey, conducted by Professor Camil Fuchs included 749 Israelis, 601 Jews and 148 non-Jews. Questioning of the Jews was handled by the Midgam institute, while that of non-Jews was handled by the StatNet institute. The survey has an error margin of 4.0% and previous votes and religious sectors were taken into consideration.