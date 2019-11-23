Bolton tweets again - after 2-month break

John Bolton says White House blocked his Twitter account, thanks Twitter for returning control of account.

John Bolton, former assistant to US President Donald Trump for National Security Affairs, on Friday tweeted for the first time in more than two months.

"Glad to be back on Twitter after more than two months," Bolton tweeted. "We have now liberated the Twitter account, previously suppressed unfairly in the aftermath of my resignation as National Security Advisor."

"Re: speaking up -- since resigning as National Security Advisor, the White House refused to return access to my personal Twitter account. Out of fear of what I may say? To those who speculated I went into hiding, I’m sorry to disappoint!

"In full disclosure, the White House never returned access to my Twitter account. Thank you to Twitter for standing by their community standards and rightfully returning control of my account."

A senior administration official denied the story, saying that "the White House does not have the technical means to do that." Twitter refused comment.

Asked by Fox News whether he was behind blocking Bolton's Twitter account, Trump replied, "No, of course not. I had a good relationship with John."