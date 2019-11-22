Bolton accuses White House of blocking access to Twitter account

Former National Security Adviser returns to Twitter after lengthy absence, says White House "suppressed" his account.

Former US National Security Adviser John Bolton returned to Twitter on Friday after a lengthy absence and accused the White House of blocking access to his account after his resignation in September.

“Glad to be back on Twitter after more than two months. For the backstory, stay tuned........,” wrote Bolton early Friday morning.

Two and a half hours later, he posted another tweet which said, “We have now liberated the Twitter account, previously suppressed unfairly in the aftermath of my resignation as National Security Advisor. More to come.....”

A third tweet, posted on Friday afternoon, read, “Re: speaking up -- since resigning as National Security Advisor, the White House refused to return access to my personal Twitter account. Out of fear of what I may say? To those who speculated I went into hiding, I’m sorry to disappoint!”

Bolton’s first tweet appeared amid a wide-ranging interview US President Donald Trump gave on Fox News’ “Fox & Friends.”

The president was asked whether he was involved in blocking Bolton’s Twitter account and replied, “No, of course not. I had a good relationship with John.”

Bolton was dismissed by Trump in September. Trump later explained the dismissal by saying that Bolton made “mistakes”, including insulting North Korean leader Kim Jong Un by demanding that North Korea follow the "Libya model" of nuclear disarmament.

The name of the former National Security Adviser had come up in recent days in connection with the Trump impeachment inquiry.

Bolton was invited by Democrats to appear for a deposition as part of the impeachment investigation earlier this month, but did not attend. Reports later said he would be willing to testify before Congress in the impeachment investigations but only if a court rules on a congressional subpoena.

