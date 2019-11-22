Trump gives Pence a vote of confidence

Trump says Pence is "our man 100 percent" and will be his running mate again in 2020.

US President Donald Trump on Friday dismissed rumors that he may make a change in his running mate for the 2020 election and gave a vote of confidence to Vice President Mike Pence.

In an interview on Fox News, Trump was asked about rumors that former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley might replace Pence as his running mate in the next election.

"Mike Pence — I know I’ve seen this rumor that keeps popping up, and Nikki would be great, but Mike Pence has done a phenomenal job as vice president. He’s our guy, he’s my friend, and look, we have a great team," Trump replied.

"Mike Pence is a great vice president," he added. "He’s our man 100 percent."

Trump described Haley as a friend and said she will be involved in the campaign in some form.

In August, Trump confirmed he would keep Pence as his running mate when he seeks re-election in November 2020.

“I’m very happy with Mike Pence. I think Mike Pence has been an outstanding VP. I think that he's been incredible in terms of the love that a lot of people -- especially if you look at the Evangelicals and so many others, they really have a great respect for our Vice President. And so do I. And so do, I think, most people,” he said at the time.

Last November, Trump asked Pence to be his running mate in 2020 in an impromptu exchange during a press conference in the White House.

"Well I haven’t asked him, but I hope so," Trump said when asked by a reporter if he would be willing to lock in Pence as his running mate for 2020.

"Where are you?" Trump asked as he looked around the East Room. Pence, who was sitting to Trump's left, waved.

"Mike, will you be my running mate? Stand up, Mike, please. Raise your right hand. No, I’m only kidding," he continued.

Pence then nodded his head in affirmation as some White House staff in the room applauded.

"Will you? Thank you. OK, good," Trump said. "The answer is 'yes.'"

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)