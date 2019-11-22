Pipe bombs thrown at Border Police base near Jerusalem

Two pipe bombs thrown towards Border Police base in Abu Dis. No injuries or damages reported.

Two pipe bombs were thrown towards a Border Police base in Abu Dis, a Palestinian Arab village near Jerusalem, on Friday evening.

There were no injuries or damages. Border Police officers searched the area and located findings which were forwarded to the security forces.

The Border Police said that "alongside the operational activity, an intelligence effort is being made to locate the culprits” and that “any attempt to attack the bases and harm the fighters will be answered with determination and decisiveness by the security forces."

