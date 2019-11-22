Two children killed in fire in Netanya

Two brothers, aged 3 and 5, killed in fire in private home in Netanya. Their parents and four other children lightly injured.

Two brothers, aged 3 and 5, were killed on Friday after in a fire in a private home in Netanya. Their parents and four other children were lightly injured.

The initial report about the fire was received at Magen David Adom at 3:48 p.m. MDA paramedics who arrived at the scene provided medical treatment to several victims who were rescued from the apartment, including the two children. They were evacuated to the Laniado Hospital in Netanya and the Meir Hospital in Kfar Saba, where doctors pronounced them dead. It was reported that they suffered from burns and smoke inhalation.

The parents of the children, aged about 40, and four other children aged 2 to 6 were also evacuated to the Laniado Hospital. They are all in light condition.

MDA paramedic Asaf Tapuhi said, "When we arrived at the scene, we saw thick smoke rising from a two-story building. The firefighters rescued from the burning apartment two unconscious children suffering from burns and smoke inhalation. We immediately began advanced CPR operations that included medications, resuscitations and massages and evacuated them in critical condition while continuing CPR operations to the Meir and Laniado Hospitals. "

Tapuhi added that "a man and woman who were also rescued from the apartment suffered from smoke inhalation, were treated with oxygen and were evacuated in stable condition to the Laniado Hospital."

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)