For the believer, it's hard to make sense of what is going on, especially in Israel.

Rabbi Pinchas Wintson

If the world had any innocence left, it is gone now. Chaos and bloodshed rule the headlines. Uncertainty and instability consume peoples’ thoughts.

For the atheist it is just another downturn in human history. Sit it out and hope it doesn’t affect you.

For the believer, it's hard to make sense of what is going on, especially in Israel. Are we at the threshold of redemption or much further away? All good questions for discussion today.