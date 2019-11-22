Defense Minister Bennett speaks with US Defense Secretary

Israeli Defense Minister discusses recent IDF strikes in Syria with US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper.

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett spoke with US Defense Secretary Mark Esper Thursday, an Israeli Defense Ministry spokesperson reported Friday.

Esper congratulated Bennett on his appointment as Defense Minister, and wished him success in his new position.

During their phone conversation, the two emphasized the close security cooperation between the two countries, based on the shared values of the two nations and the wide-ranging security ties between the American and Israeli militaries.

Bennett discussed Israel’s recent military operations against Iranian forces in Syria, including the Israeli Air Force strikes earlier this week, which followed the launching of rockets at Israel by Iranian-backed militias.

Esper and Bennett also discussed the challenges facing the US and Israel in the region, and the importance of continuing the close cooperation between the Israeli and American defense establishments.