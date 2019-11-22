'Emunah' children's home in Netanya marks 50 years since opening

Ex-IDF spokesperson: 100% of children cared for here went on to enlist in IDF combat positions or other important national service positions

A special gathering was held in Tel Aviv this week, marking the 50th anniversary of the Emunah organization’s children’s home in Netanya.

The event was held at the Hangar 11 hall in Tel Aviv to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Emunah Bet Saba Elazraki Children`s Home, the Emunah organization’s branch in Netanya which today provides housing and care to hundreds of children who are unable to live with their parents.

Nearly 250 children from all over Israel now live at the Emunah Bet Saba Elazraki Children`s Home, including children who suffered from neglect, abuse, or abandonment, or whose parents are unable to care for them due to drug abuse, alcoholism, or mental illness.

This week’s gathering marking the 50th anniversary of the Emunah children’s home in Netanya was aimed not only at celebrating the children’s home, but also to raise funds for the home’s ‘graduates’ – young adults who lived in the home as children but are now enlisting in the IDF.

The event was emceed by Liora Blum, a member of the Bet Elazraki Friends Association’s board, and included guest appearances by Tammy Friedman, the wife of US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman; Leora Minka, chairwoman of Emunah; and David Hadari, the CEO of Emunah.

As part of the gathering, three ‘graduates’ from the Emunah children’s home in Netanya who are currently serving in the IDF shared video messages describing their life stories.

Following the video, former IDF chief spokesperson Ronen Manelis addressed the gathering, highlighting the fact that 100% of children from the Emunah home went on to serve either in combat positions in the IDF or in other important national service positions.

“We merit to continue to help these children also during their adult lives, and there is nothing more touching than to help them during their studies, at celebrations, and in everything,” said Yehuda Cohen, director of the children’s home.