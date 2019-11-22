Trump takes lead in latest 2020 election polls

With support for impeachment falling, Trump now leads Joe Biden, ties Elizabeth Warren in nationwide poll, takes lead in key swing state.

A new 2020 election poll shows President Donald Trump gaining ground on his likely Democratic opponents, as the House of Representatives’ impeachment inquiry against the president continues.

According to a new nationwide poll released by Emerson on Thursday, President Trump now leads former Vice President Joe Biden in a 2020 matchup.

Trump now holds a two-point edge over Biden, 51% to 49%, a reversal of last month’s Emerson poll, when Biden led Trump by the same margin, 51 to 49.

The poll, which was conducted from November 17th to the 20th and surveyed 1,092 registered voters, showed a tie between Trump and Elizabeth Warren, with both candidate at 50%. Last month’s Emerson poll showed Warren leading 51 – 49.

South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttgieg trailed by four points in the poll, 48 to 52, while Bernie Sanders was the lone Democrat included in the poll to lead Trump, with a one-point margin, 50 to 49.

Among Democrats, the Emerson poll shows Warren losing ground nationwide, trailing both Biden and Sanders. The former Vice President and the Vermont Senator are tied at 27% apiece, with Elizabeth Warren at 20%, followed by Buttigieg in a distant fourth with 7%, Andrew Yang with 4%, Kamala Harris with 3%, and Tulsi Gabbard with 2%.

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg has the backing of just 1% of Democratic primary voters.

The poll also found Trump’s net job approval rating now in positive territory, with 48% of registered voters approving of the president’s handling of his job, compared to 47% who disapprove. In last month’s poll, just 43% of respondents gave Trump a positive approval rating.

Support for impeaching Trump has fallen since last month’s Emerson poll, with just 43% of registered voters backing impeachment and 45% opposing impeachment. A month ago, 48% of registered voters supported impeachment, while 44% opposed. This shift was fueled primarily by a major swing among independents. While independents favored impeachment by a margin of 48% to 39% a month ago, today they oppose it 49% to 34%.

A second poll, conducted by Marquette, shows Trump a massive swing in a key battleground state, Wisconsin, with support shifting from Democratic candidates to the president.

The poll, which was conducted from November 13th to the 17th, found that Trump now leads Biden by three points, 47 to 44. Last month, Marquette found Trump trailing Biden by six points, 44 to 50.

Trump also leads Bernie Sanders in Wisconsin by three points, 48 to 45, after trailing Sanders last month by two points, 46 to 48.

The president’s lead over Pete Buttigieg increased from two points last month, to an eight-point lead, 47 to 39.

Elizabeth Warren, who led Trump by one-point in Wisconsin in last month’s Marquette survey, now trails him by five points, 43 to 48.

Wisconsin, long part of the Democratic ‘blue wall’, voted Democratic in every presidential election from 1988 to 2012.

Trump narrowly flipped Wisconsin, winning the Midwestern state by less than eight-tenths of a percent. Wisconsin was the 2016 ‘tipping point state’ – with Trump being able to lose states he won by narrower margins (Michigan and Pennsylvania) and still win the presidency, but unable to win if he lost Wisconsin as well.