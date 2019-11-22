The State of Israel owes Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu a huge debt of gratitude. The injustice done to him is crying out to the heavens.

My friends, this is a test for all of us.

The State of Israel owes Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu a huge debt of gratitude. Netanyahu has devoted his life to the country and its security. The injustice done to him this evening is crying out to the heavens.

These are cases that should not have been opened, on the grounds that they do not have a trace of criminality and are at best related to issues of ethics. The entire procedure was improper, fundamentally contaminated and infected throughout with extremely discriminatory enforcement.

The decision today is not indicative of the prime minister and his way. It is an indication of the profound and fundamental failure and wrongful norms that have stuck to some of the law enforcement systems that are important to us all.

At this moment, I want to strengthen the prime minister and tell him that I and many others are convinced that he is innocent and are standing by him.

It's time to become unified. We will keep united lines and continue as one man to fight for our path and our truth. We will win.