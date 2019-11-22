'The right is the majority, hold your heads high, we will win'

There is much to think about, analyze, prepare, and do. But there are some things that need to be made clear this evening: The State of Israel and Israeli citizens owe Prime Minister Netanyahu a huge gratitude for decades of sacrifice and dedication, with tremendous talent and tremendous achievements, for the State of Israel.

I want to strengthen him and his family in these difficult moments. His rivals who rejoice and deny his contribution and many rights should be ashamed. Netanyahu is only the excuse for them in their struggle to overthrow the rule of the right.

The thought that the judicial system that decided on the indictment is also the one that will decide whether Netanyahu can continue to serve as prime minister (the Attorney General represented "the state" in front of the Supreme Court that aligns with his position), without the democratic system being able to influence it is frightening, undemocratic, and contradicts the principle of separation of powers in its most basic sense.

The provisions of the Basic Law in this regard are clear, and a reverse "legal" determination would be a targeted elimination of Israeli democracy and should not be allowed.

The right is the majority among the people and it will overcome, with the help of God, also this crisis and will come out of it stronger. Hold your heads high, friends. Even if the road is long and hard - in the end we will win!