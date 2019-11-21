Bennett: A painful night for the people of Israel

Defense Minister: Netanyahu dedicated his entire life for the State of Israel. He has the presumption of innocence.

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett (New Right) responded on Thursday evening to the indictment that was filed against Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust.

“A painful night for the people of Israel. Many feel that Prime Minister Netanyahu, a man who has dedicated his entire life for the State of Israel, for our sake, does not deserve what happened this evening. Tonight, it is important to remember his great rights. He is the prime minister of the State of Israel, and he has presumption of innocence. During this turbulent period, we will continue to keep Israel safe, united and strong,” Bennett said.

Environment Minister Ze'ev Elkin said he is "strengthening the prime minister at this difficult time. His contribution to the State of Israel, its security and its economy is immense, and he does not deserve the trial ‘the State of Israel against Binyamin Netanyahu.’”

“Along with about half the citizens of the country, I supported and support him, and would like to remind everyone of the presumption of innocence. I hope justice will be served and the prime minister will prove his innocence in court," Elkin said.

Netanyahu responded earlier in Thursday to the Attorney General's decision to indict him for bribery, fraud and breach of trust and made clear he would not step down.