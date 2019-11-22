Hevron: Gateway to both the Land of Israel and the world to come

Hebron: Gateway to Both the Land of Israel and the World to Come

This week's Torah portion of Chayei Sarah tells of the patriarch Avraham's acquisition of the Cave of Machpela, the Tomb of the Patriarchs in Hevron.

Rabbi Chaim Richman, joined in the studio once again by Samara while Yitzchak Reuven is away, explores the mystery of this spiritually-powerful place. The Rabbi and Samara also discuss the amazing accomplishments and vast spiritual legacy of Avraham and Sarah in the world arena, and how they changed the course of history for all humanity, through the unique lens of our sages' Midrashic teachings.

Plus: The United States State Depart reverses decades of foreign policy by admitting that Israeli "settlements" are not in violation of international law. Abraham would be happy...so would the G-d of Israel, who bequeathed the Land to the Children of Israel. Tune into this week's Temple Talk.