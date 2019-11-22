How to use failure as a tool to reach financial freedom.

Need help recovering from a financial loss?

It is possible to achieve financial freedom after a string of failures.

Nearly every successful entrepreneur and investor has a “failure story” to tell. John Lee Dumas, host of the Entrepreneur on Fire podcast, explains the difference between using failure to make a comeback and giving into despair.

Learn how to persevere and use your failures to build success. Listen to get guidance on how to handle business partnerships and your marriage when money problems strike.

How to handle your money when you move abroad? What happens to your investments when you move overseas? How do you access your funds?



Doug Goldstein, CFP, discusses the importance of using a brokerage company that is comfortable with overseas clients. It is vital to stay on top of your finances even from a distance.