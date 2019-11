Students on campus repeatedly encounter anti-Semitic revelations. Who leads them and how to fight the phenomenon?

Anti-Semitism has raised its ugly head, and is not even safe on college campuses anymore to be a pro-Israel supporter.

How can students, and anyone for that matter, protect their rights, and stop the dis-information that is spreading about Israel and the Jewish People?

Also: find out how PLO supporting groups are using Left wing Jewish activists as a fig leaf to further agenda.