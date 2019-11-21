Netanyahu forced to give up ministerial positions

Under Israeli law, ministers must resign if charged with a crime. Netanyahu not required to resign as prime minister.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu will have to give up all ministerial positions he currently holds now that Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit has decided to indict him for for bribery, fraud and breach of trust in Case 4000, and fraud and breach of trust in Cases 1000 and 2000.

Under Israeli law, sitting ministers must resign if he is charged with a crime. Netanyahu currently holds the health ministry, welfare ministry, and diaspora ministry portfolios.

The law does not require Netanyahu to resign as prime minister.