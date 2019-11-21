Dr. Mordechai Kedar will not be punished for Rabin comments

Bar Ilan University ends proceedings against Dr. Mordechai Kedar after he claimed Yigal Amir did not kill Yitzhak Rabin.

Bar Ilan University President Professor Aryeh Zaban and University Rector Prof. Miriam Faust have decided not to file a complaint against Dr. Mordechai Kedar to the University's Disciplinary Committee over his statements that Yigal Amir was not the assassin who murdered former Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin.

The decision was made following a meeting between Dr. Kedar and Prof. Zaban. Kedar was summoned to a disciplinary hearing where he presented his full position but did not retract his words.

"This is the disciplinary process," the university explained. "It was also decided to sharpen the procedures and guidelines regarding the performance of the University faculty members at public events."

Speaking at a a demonstration in Petah Tikva last month, Kedar said that "Rabin’s murderer was a man with the initials Y.R. – not Yitzhak Rabin. Y.R. The person behind this was, apparently, a leading politician who wanted to eliminate Yitzhak Rabin because he wanted to ditch the Oslo Accords.”