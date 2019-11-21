Liberman: Elections won't change the map

Yisrael Beyteinu leader Avigdor Liberman was interviewed at the Jerusalem Post Diplomatic Conference on Thursday afternoon, where he discussed the political deadlock which resulted after both Binyamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz failed to form a coalition.

"We are waiting for a national unity government. It's clear that both of them, Kachol Laven (Blue and White) and Likud, have enough seats, 65 seats, even without Yisrael Beyteinu," Liberman said.

He said that it came down to the Blue and White and Likud's "readiness to sit and to establish a government and to avoid the next elections."

"In any case, we will support a unity government even if we are out of the coalition.

"But it looks very personal, and it's impossible to resolve real personal pursuits, personal issues," he observed.

"I think both of them (Netanyahu and Gantz) understand that the people Israel need a stable government. Enough with the elections. Everybody is exhausted and tired. Even with new elections, I don't see any dramatic change in our political map."