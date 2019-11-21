Rivlin: 'This is a period of geopolitical temporary blindness'

Yuli Edelstein, Speaker of the Knesset, met today (Thursday), with President Rivlin, who informed him that all attempts to form a coalition have failed.

Rivlin then gave a statement to the press where he criticized the Knesset for its inability to form a government. "Yesterday, I was informed by MK Gantz, that he had failed to form a government. This is the second candidate who had failed. This is the first time, in the history of Israel, that this has occurred."

"I would like to remind all that this political failure is after a second election, that was forced on Israel's citizens, as the Knesset voted to dissolve itself. Therefore, in accordance to the law, the Knesset now has 21 days to form a government. This is a period of political temporary blindness."

Rivlin continued, "With the forming of the 21st and 22nd Knesset, I requested that the Knesset put aside their political swords and to clean up the mess. I explained that political motivations cannot be the only compass. There are former Knesset members who deeply regret the decision to dissolve the Knesset. The people took out a red card, and showed it to a number of players."

"Let no one be confused, the political mind games must end. Your political destiny is not more important than the elderly lady in the hospital, nor than special needs children. They are not more important, violence in the Arab sector. For the next 21 days, you will no longer be a party or a bloc. You will each be individuals, with your own moral compass. You will each need to ask yourselves a question, what is your obligation to the state of Israel?