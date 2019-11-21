Efrat head says Israel 'prepared' to go forward in Judea/Samaria

Oded Revivi on US announcement: 'Was only matter of time that something would also come with regard to Judea and Samaria.'

Arutz Sheva spoke to Efrat Mayor Oded Revivi at the Jerusalem Post Diplomatic Conference in Jerusalem.

Regarding anticipated steps in Judea and Samaria in consequence of the U.S. announcement, Revivi said: "The Israeli government is prepared. We have a manual which is called the Edmond Levy Report, which was drafted three or four years ago by late Supreme Court Justice Edmond Levy, that if you read his report it is literally a translation of what was put out by Secretary Pompeo. So if the Israeli government would only want, the could just take it, open it, and start implementing it."

Explaining further, Revivi said: "It is a legal document, exploring and analyzing the legal history of the Jewish towns and cities in Judea and Samaria. Also a suggestion to apply Israel law while we can apply Israeli law, and basically all the questions the international community asks, the answers are in there."

Revivi says the American announcement did not surprise him: "If we follow the track of President Trump, with the Golan Heights, with moving the Embassy to Jerusalem, it was only a matter of time that something would also come with regard to Judea and Samaria.

"If you think about the fact that he's coming up to an election year, 2020, he needs to provide [credentials] for his hard-core voters, and basically these actions strengthen his power among his supporters," Revivi concluded.