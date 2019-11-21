Cyber-security company announces $10M round

Perimeter 81 provides enterprises and organizations with a secure cloud-based network solution, and today announced a $10M Series A round, led by SonicWall, a company that equips users with next-generation firewall and cyber-security. By a combination of the two companies, companies will be able to benefit from a unified network and security platform that will be a one-stop-shop for network and security offerings as a service.

This funding round is the latest move in a year of exponential growth for Perimeter 81. Launched in February 2018, the company has already seen 400% year over year revenue growth, expanding from 180 businesses using Perimeter 81 to 500 in the past eleven months alone.