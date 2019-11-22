'Every house purchased here is bringing life back to Hevron'

Don't miss your opportunity, click here to donate and be part of the purchase

Arutz Sheva spoke to Aryeh Gottlieb, a new resident to Hevron, who campaigns for 'Harchivi Mekom Aholech,' an organization which redeems houses in Hevron.

"It's a great privileged for Jews to live opposite the Cave of the Patriarchs. Each house that was redeemed by Jews who put money down, it brings life back to Hevron, now when you walk here you see children playing in the streets.

"Harchivi does a great job trying to bring Jews back to Hevron. It's not allowed for Jews to build in Hevron, so the only way is to buy existing building. Harchivi has already bought four buildings, housing 400 people. Each building is a new neighborhood."

"We now have an offer from an Arab to buy a building, close to the Cave of the Patriarchs. Whoever will put his money down here makes a huge historical move."