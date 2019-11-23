'We live here 40 years and now we are 90 families in Hevron'

Don't miss the opportunity, click here to donate and be part of the redemption of Hevron

Arutz Sheva spoke to Ruth Himzi, one of the founders of the Jewish community in Hevron and activist in "Harchivi Mekom Aholech," an organization that redeems houses in Hevron.

"The problem here is, we are living here many years without getting out of the ghetto, there are buildings, but in the neighborhoods, in the ghetto, like communities outside of Israel. We have decided that we must do all we can and G-d will help us with the rest. It's such a big miracle that is happening here."

"Harchivi is doing all it can, it has bought three houses, even though the chances were so low, it belongs to us now and Jews are living there now, we can do it all of us together. We are living in the houses, but it must be the aim of all Jews, in Israel and abroad. The dream is coming true."

"It depends on the Jewish people, if they come and take part in buying houses. We must go on, if we stand still we will go backwards."