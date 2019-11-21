Gideon Sa'ar: Time to elect Likud leader

MK Gideon Sa'ar calls for holding internal elections in the Likud. Sa'ar said today at the Jerusalem Post conference that he can "form a government and unite the country and the nation."
"We must set a timetable for holding primaries", Sa'ar said, "We are a democratic party, we are not like the Yesh Atid party that canceled their internal elections. Likud hasn't had primaries for many years".
Sa'ar said that he thinks Netanyahu won't have a chance to form a government even after third elections - "If you're going to a third election, it wouldn't make sense for the Prime Minister to win this time."
