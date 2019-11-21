Gideon Sa'ar: Time to elect Likud leader

Likud MK: 'If you're going to a third election, it wouldn't make sense for the Prime Minister to win especially this time.'

MK Gideon Sa'ar calls for holding internal elections in the Likud. Sa'ar said today at the Jerusalem Post conference that he can "form a government and unite the country and the nation."

"We must set a timetable for holding primaries", Sa'ar said, "We are a democratic party, we are not like the Yesh Atid party that canceled their internal elections. Likud hasn't had primaries for many years".

Sa'ar said that he thinks Netanyahu won't have a chance to form a government even after third elections - "If you're going to a third election, it wouldn't make sense for the Prime Minister to win this time."