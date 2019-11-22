'In the beginning we had to live in the army compound'

Exclusive interview with Rabanit Miriam Levinger, one of the first Jewish residents to return to Hevron.

Don't miss your opportunity to donate and be part of the redemption of another building in Hebron

Arutz Sheva spoke to Rabanit Miriam Levinger, one of the leaders of 'Harchivi Mekom Aholech,' an organization that redeems houses in Hevron.

Levinger is one of the first Jews to return to Hevron following the 1967 Six Day War. "In the beginning we rented a hotel. Moshe Dayan, who was the Defense Minister then, came and took us to the military compound. Dayan then built for us Kiryat Arba."

After encountering resistance from local Arabs to the expansion of Kiryat Arba, Levinger said some of Kiryat Arba's resident decided they needed to reestablish a Jewish presence inside of Hevron proper.

"Because we agreed to move away from Hevron, soon we won't have Kiryat Arba and soon we won't have Hevron. In the beginning it was very difficult, but it started expanding and now we have a few neighborhoods."

"To me it was always very clear, the ways of the father dictate to the children. Abraham started here, King David ruled at the beginning from here, now our stage of history will start from here."

Levinger asked people to donate and "be part of our vision, it's your vision, it's the obligation of the Jewish people to redeem the land of Israel."

Don't miss your opportunity to donate and be part of the redemption of another building in Hebron