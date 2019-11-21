Argentina considers softening Hezbollah terror org designation

Argentina's President-elect Alberto Fernandes is considering amending his country's designation of Hezbollah as a terror organization, reports Ynet. Fernandes announced to Israeli ambassador to Buenos Aires Galit Ronen that his government is considering making a distinction between Hezbollah's political and military breanches.

Ambassador Ronen called at the office of President-elect last month, bringing a congratulatory letter from President Reuven Rivlin. During the meeting, Fernandes told Ronen the new administration was considering a revision to the Hezbollah declaration passed by the previous regime last July. This means softening the sweeping decision on the Lebanese Islamic organization.

Political officials in Jerusalem said in response to the move that "it is not clear whether this is a test balloon or their intention." The same officials added that they believe it will be very difficult for Argentina to roll the wheel back, especially in light of the fact that the U.S. government will view the move unfavorably and that such a decision could hurt Argentina's ability to exchange intelligence with Western countries.