Bereaved families in new campaign against EU: 'Meirav Hajj won't be another victim of EU funding for terrorist families.'

Bereaved families and victims of hostilities from the "Choosing Life" forum this morning initiated a protest against the EU and its actions against the State of Israel and IDF soldiers following EU funding for legal representation for those who murdered their loved ones.

The video uploaded today shows families of bereaved Forum members accompanied by the Im Tirtzu movement, inviting the public on Sunday, November 24, to the Bnei Brak police station, where Merav Hajaj, mother of Border Policewoman Shir Hajaj who was murdered in a ramming attack in the Armon Hanatziv neighborhood of Jerusalem, is expected to be investigated for suspicion of allegedly vandalizing an EU office.

A few weeks ago, a protest took place outside the EU embassy on the EU incompetence in providing legal protection to terrorists through funding Leftist organizations operating in Israel, such as the Association for Civil Rights, Adalah, HaMoked, and more.

Lieutenant Shir Hajaj was murdered in a ramming attack in Jerusalem in January 2017. Along with Shir Lieutenant Yael Yekutiel, Deputy Erez Orbach and Deputy Shira Tzur, were also murdered. After the attack, the defense establishment decided to demolish the terrorist's home. With the announcement, HaMoked announced it would join the terrorist's family and petition the Supreme Court against the demolition.

Later the State made a decision to revoke residency of a number of terrorist family members living in Jerusalem, and this time, too, the HaMoked organization rallied alongside the terrorist family.

Boaz Kukiya, the father of Nahal fighter Ron Kukiya, opened the video and said, "Merav is another victim of the European Union. We won't allow the EU to defeat her."

Brenda Lamcos, mother of the late Dalia who was murdered in an Islamic attack in Gush Etzion, added: "In the past five years, the EU has transferred over 2-and-a-quarter million NIS to HaMoked, and in addition through the Norwegian Refugee Council, it has transferred another NIS 7 million."

Dan Landa, father-in-law of Elad Salomon, who was murdered in an attack in Neve Tzuf, said, "The EU is repeatedly standing alongside those who gave birth to, raised, and educated the terrorist who murdered Shir, the daughter of Meirav Hajaj."

Yisrael Lichantzon, brother of Avraham Bar Or, added, "This HaMoked for Rights of the Individual families of terrorists is not alone. During this period, the European Union also transferred NIS 10 million to the Adalah organization and the Civil Rights Association, which itself protects terrorists in the Supreme Court. Another NIS 5 million goes to Breaking the Silence and B'Tselem who earn a living disparaging IDF soldiers in Israel and around the world. In total over NIS 60 million for propaganda and legal organizations against Israel."

The bereaved families emphasized at the end of the video, "We won't let Merav stand alone. Merav won't be another victim of the European Union. Faced with a European Union that funds hope for families of terrorists, on Sunday we will all stand with Merav."