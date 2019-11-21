EU counsels 'inclusive dialogue' for Iran riots

Brussels: 'We expect Iran's security forces to exercise maximum restraint in handling protests, and protestors to demonstrate peacefully.'

The European Union Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Maja Kocijancic issued a balanced statement regarding fuel price increases in Iran and the subsequent riots that have plagued the Islamic Republic, noting that the disturbances "led to serious loss of life and left many people injured."

The European Union was meticulous in conveying their condolences to the families of victims and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

Reuters Teheran highway protest

The EU then shared its prescription to bring peace to Iran: "Socio-economic challenges should be addressed through inclusive dialogue and not through the use of violence. We expect Iran's security forces to exercise maximum restraint in handling the protests and for protestors to demonstrate peacefully. Any violence is unacceptable. The rights to freedom of expression and assembly must be guaranteed.

"We also expect the Iranian authorities to ensure the free flow of information and access to the internet."

Since riots began, Iran implemented a near-total internet shutdown, networks were cut, and connectivity to the outside world fell to 4% of normal levels.