Kish supports Likud primaries

Member of Knesset Yoav Kish said this morning (Thursday) that he supports the idea that Likud should hold primaries to establish new leadership.

"I cannot see a situation where primaries aren't held to find new leadership for the party, we are a democratic party, this is the foundation of the party. There are MKs who want to put themselves forward as leader." When asked, who he would support, Kish answered, "once we are holding primaries, I promise to make it clear."

His statements were made after Likud announced that Prime Minister Netanyahu and Chairman of Likud, MK Chaim Katz, are proposing cancelling primaries if there are new elections.

Netanyhau, considered last month holding primaries, in order to block the President placing the responsibility of creating a coalition on another MK from Likud, but changed his mind. Instead the party came together to support Netanyahu as the only candidate to be PM from Likud.