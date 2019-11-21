Russian Embassy reps visit extradited hacker in holding

After visit: 'We keep in touch with Alexei, his associates, and his lawyers; Efforts made to ensure his legal rights are respected.'

Representatives from the Russian Embassy in the United States visited Russian hacker Alexei Burkov in the detention center where he is being held.

At the end of the visit, they said: "We keep in touch with Alexei, his associates, and his lawyers. Efforts are being made to ensure that his legal rights are respected."

Burkov was arrested about four years ago at the Ben Gurion Airport, after he was indicted for credit card fraud in the United States.

According to the indictment, between 2009 and 2013, he ran an underground website that sold data on some 150,000 credit cards, most of them belonging to American citizens.

According to the Americans, the damage caused by Burkov's actions is estimated at about $20 million.

Burkov could have been a bargaining chip for Naama Issachar, an Israeli sentenced to prison in Russia for marijuana possession, but it was already decided he would be extradited to the United States.

His attorney told Galei Tzahal radio, "The Russian application [for extradition] is full of more explanations of his actions than the US sent to Israel. If he goes to Russia he will be prosecuted."