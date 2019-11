Ra'ad Rushrush sentenced to 19 years in a plea bargain, charged with manslaughter, not murder.

The court sentenced this morning (Thursday) Ra'ad Rushrush to 19 years in jail for the murder of Tehila Nagar, who he was in a relationship with.

Rushrush signed a plea bargain, where his murder charge was changed to manslaughter, the court also fined him 250 thousand NIS, to be payed to the victims family. The plea bargain was signed due to difficulties in the trial.

Nagar was 20 when she was killed. Her body was found in December 2016.