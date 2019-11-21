Shaked: 'There really is no rift'

Former Justice Minister calls gaps between Netanyahu and Gantz 'mock rift', explains why New Right did not allow Gantz to form government.

MK Ayelet Shaked (New Right) argued this morning that a government could still be formed instead of going to early elections this March.

In a Reshet Bet interview Shaked noted that a compromise could be reached that would allow the government to assemble, "There are really no gaps. Anyone who doesn't know how to compromise cannot succeed in politics."

"This is a mock rift. If we go to elections, Netanyahu will be Prime Minister for another seven months, and if we accept the President's outline, then Netanyahu will be Prime Minister for another 11 months," Shaked noted.

Reuters Ayelet Shaked

Later in the interview, Shaked explained why New Right refused to join Gantz to form a minority government, in exchange for ideological promises.

"Our transition to Blue and White would have created a minority government, but such a government - in order to pass a budget - would lean on the Joint List, and we won't do any such thing," Shaked said.

Meanwhile, the announcement by Attorney General Avihai Mandelblit regarding the indictment against Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is expected to be published by Sunday, and according to most estimates, later today.

The AG's decision will be given in Case 1000, fraud and breach of trust; Case 2000, talks with the Publisher of Yediot Aharonot Nuni Moses; and Case 4000, the Walla-Bezeq Case.