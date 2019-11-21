Conference: 'Jews were not systematically murdered in Holocaust'

A conference titled "The Holocaust – the Biggest Lie in Modern History" was held in Jordan and broadcasted by Al-Finiq TV (Jordan), reported the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI).

At the conference, Jordanian researcher and journalist Muwaffaq Muhadin expressed doubt that Jews were burned in furnaces during WWII, and he claimed that more Roma had been killed by the Nazis than Jews, who he said had been killed just the same as Germans and other non-Jews had been killed.

Jordanian researcher Mahmoud Awad said that the Nazis' Final Solution had actually been to drive the Jews out of Germany in order to get rid of the Jewish influence that had ruined German and Western culture. He said that Zyklon B had been used to purify clothes, including the uniforms of prisoners, from insects and diseases and that it was only the bodies of deceased prisoners that had been burned in furnaces.

Awad said that no more than 400,000 Jews had been killed by the Nazis and that the absence of ashes, bodies, bones, and other types of evidence demonstrate that it was implausible that the Nazis killed Jews in furnaces.

He added: "[Goebbels] used to say: Lie and lie again until the people believe you. The Jews say: Lie and lie again until you believe yourself."